Stablemates kicked off early for 2026 spring campaigns

The Ciaron Maher stable is commencing the campaigns of two young horses at Caulfield this Saturday, with the hope that they can step up to more significant assignments in the upcoming spring racing season.

Ghana’s Akan and Milsons Point are slated to compete in the Stow Robotics Handicap (1100m), their initial outings since the autumn racing period concluded.

Milsons Point has been gelded following his participation in the VOBIS Showdown (1200m) at Caulfield in March. Jack Turnbull, National Assistant Trainer for Ciaron Maher Racing, commented that Saturday presents a suitable starting point with larger races in mind.

“He’s a big lad,” Turnbull remarked about Milsons Point. “Last prep he was strong as a colt, but he has softened up a touch as a gelding. He is a miler, that’s his future, so he’ll go up in trip pretty quick.”

Milsons Point has undergone two jump-outs in preparation for his return to racing and won an 800-metre heat at Caulfield last week.

“We’re pleased with how he’s come back, but his Grand Finals are down the track,” Turnbull stated. “The Caulfield Guineas would be his Grand Final, but we don’t know if he’s good enough. We’ll give him his chance to get there in races like the Mike Moroney at Flemington, the Prelude or the Stutt Stakes.”

Ghana’s Akan is yet to secure a victory in four career starts, but she has achieved two second-place finishes and accumulated prize money just shy of $470,000.

The daughter of Street Boss finished second in the Inglis Millennium at Randwick before concluding her previous preparation with a fifth-place finish in the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes at Caulfield.

Despite not having won a race, Ghana’s Akan has been assigned the top weight of 59kg, which will be mitigated by the 3kg claim from jockey Jabez Johnstone.

“We were sort of surprised in a way with the weight, but she’s a talented filly that put the writing on the wall last prep,” Turnbull said. “She’s strengthened up but will be better again coming out of the spring into the autumn. She’s quick, she had a nice trial last week and she’s cleaned up in the skin.”

Turnbull indicated that Ghana’s Akan would be kept to sprinting distances throughout the spring, with the Group 3 Quezette Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on August 15 being a potential early target.

“The three weeks should work well, so that’s her path,” Turnbull added. “I think she’s more short course. That’s the way we see her, and I think the 1100 and 1200 metres is her go this prep.”

Saturday’s Stow Robotics Handicap provides a good starting point for these two stablemates to kick off their spring campaigns.

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