Blinkers on Prince Tycoon for 2026 Caulfield race

Despite possessing obvious talent, Prince Tycoon has proven to be a frustrating galloper for trainers Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young.

For this reason, Prince Tycoon will race with blinkers for the first time when he contests the Quayclean Handicap (1100m) at Caulfield on Saturday.

Prince Tycoon began his career in fine style at Caulfield in May last year, a performance that earned the then two-year-old a trip to Queensland for the Magic Millions National 2YO Classic (1000m) at the Gold Coast 13 days later, where he finished second.

Those initial two efforts gave the stable considerable encouragement heading into the spring, but Prince Tycoon failed to deliver, finishing out of the top three in two of his three starts.

After being spelled again, Prince Tycoon resumed with a strong on-pace win at Bendigo. He then returned to metropolitan racing to run third at Caulfield Heath over 1200m before a narrow second in his last start, the Listed A R Creswick Stakes (1200m) at Flemington on July 4.

It was following that run the stable decided to apply blinkers.

“We’re going to add a little bit of headgear to him on Saturday,” Young commented.

“He was in front at Flemington last time and he just floated in and out when that horse (winner, Wise Inlaw) came up inside him.

“His last two gallops in the headgear have been good, so hopefully that will work on Saturday and as he’s got a bit of weight, we’ve gone with a claimer.”

Ryan Houston will claim 2kg off Prince Tycoon’s weight, bringing his impost to 57.5kg.

Young noted that Prince Tycoon had also been a frustration with his behaviour at the barriers, which led to the gelding spending time with Julien Welsh.

She stated that this ‘education’ had resulted in better performances this campaign.

“He’s shown plenty, but he’s just been a bit funny in the gates,” Young said.

“He’s taken a bit of work. We had to send him to Julien Welsh and then got him back.

“This preparation, he’s been excellent, he’s behaved himself, he’s filled out and he’s doing everything right.

Hopefully the blinkers do the trick.”

Prince Tycoon faces the Quayclean Handicap at Caulfield this weekend. Consider the online bookmakers for your wagers.