Eviction Notice could lay down early carnival marker in 2026

The Listed Rosebud race looms as a potential target for dual Group placegetter Eviction Notice, should the colt cap off his two-year-old season with a win.

After securing placings in the Canonbury Stakes and Silver Slipper during the summer, the Tulloch Lodge gelding went to the paddock following a midfield effort in the Black Opal Stakes, which was won by Music Time, a subsequent Golden Slipper placegetter.

His return to racing occurred in midweek grade at Warwick Farm earlier this month, with the aim of breaking his maiden. However, he met a promising colt in Castillo King, prepared by Michael Freedman.

“I think the winner was very good, and his was an honest run,” stated co-trainer Adrian Bott.

“He’s come back very well and he’s doing things much better this preparation. That should help him sustain a longer ‘prep’, and open up a few options later on.”

Bott is aware of the short nine-day turnaround for Eviction Notice in Saturday’s Marcellin College Randwick Handicap (1100m). Under the set weight conditions, he will also concede up to five kilograms to his rivals.

However, if the track continues to improve from its soft 7 rating on Thursday, Bott is hopeful the juvenile can achieve a victory before his third birthday on August 1.

“There are a few things against him, but he is better for that first run, and I thought that would end up being a pretty good form race,” Bott commented.

“He has been gelded this prep, which is where we’ve seen the biggest change mentally.

“He used to be in a bit of a rush at times. He’s got an abundance of speed, but it’s how he utilises that because at times, he was wanting to get the race over and done with.”

If Eviction Notice can measure up at Randwick, Bott indicated that early-season three-year-old stakes races, such as the Listed Rosebud (1100m) on August 15, would be considered.

“Those are options for him,” he said.

“We want to see him prove himself to get into those races again and try to give him a bit of confidence.

“Then you can take that mindset that he’s an experienced horse with a bit of fitness on his side going early into the spring before some of those other horses resume.”

Adam Hyeronimus is booked to ride Eviction Notice from barrier eight.

With Eviction Notice set to race, consider exploring online bookmakers for the latest racing odds.