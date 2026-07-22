Payne and Lloyd notch juvenile double at Canterbury in 2026

The calibre of stablemates Persian Wonder and Krasina was evident as both achieved maiden victories at Canterbury, with Persian Wonder’s win being particularly hard-fought.

Persian Wonder, who had demonstrated potential in significant autumn two-year-old contests, including a runner-up finish in the Group 3 Baillieu Handicap (1400m), settled in second position and appeared to be under considerable pressure approaching the home turn in Wednesday’s Robrick Lodge Handicap (1200m).

Under strong urging from jockey Zac Lloyd, the colt fought on gamely in the closing stages to overcome the leader Yoshida by a clear length, recording a gritty triumph.

“It’s obviously not the way to ride him, but I thought I’d give him every chance to tough it out, and that he did,” Lloyd stated. “As you can see in his past few replays, he is quite a lazy horse and he’s going to benefit when he gets a bit of headgear on. We’ve just got to wait for him to be mentally ready.

“I knew he was going to keep responding, and once he got a couple of reminders, he really stretched and went on with the job.”

The successful combination of Lloyd and trainer David Payne struck again a race later when Krasina ($1.80 fav) overcame a luckless third placing behind Why So Hard at Randwick last month to break her maiden in the Bisley Workwear Handicap (1200m).

While Payne was not on course, Lloyd expressed his satisfaction at securing a midweek double for the respected horseman, noting the long-standing rapport between the Lloyd and Payne families, including Zac Lloyd’s father, Jeff Lloyd.

” Lloyd and Payne go a long way back, so it’s good when I can ride winners for David,” Zac Lloyd said. “It was good to see her be able to put herself in a spot where you’re not relying so much on luck.

“The form was there. She was the best horse in the race, so I rode her accordingly and she has done that very comfortably.”

Despite a small team, Payne has a promising group of rising three-year-olds, with Bangkok Hottie, a Randwick winner in April, scheduled to trial at Rosehill on Friday in preparation for the Princess Series.

Betting markets for the Canterbury races are now open at leading Australian betting sites.