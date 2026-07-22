Fine skies a welcome sight for Litt and Barber in 2026

Trainer Richard Litt is hoping for a change in fortune at Randwick for his horse Barber, whose current preparation has been significantly impacted by wet tracks and a lack of luck.

Barber was a late withdrawal from last Saturday’s Rosehill meeting due to the rain-affected conditions. However, the sprinter is now expected to take its place in the Elite Sand and Soil Handicap (1100m) this weekend. With clear weather forecast for Sydney, Litt is optimistic that the conditions will finally be conducive for Barber.

“He has been very frustrating,” Litt remarked. “He’s had no luck this ‘prep’. I’m ripping my hair out with that horse. Wherever he goes on good ground, he will be very hard to beat. It’s just getting that good ground.”

The horse, a Group winner at two for Godolphin, was purchased as a tried horse by syndicators Monarch Bloodstock and made his first start for Litt in April last year. He went on to win the Listed Takeover Target Stakes (1100m) at Gosford in his next appearance for the stable. Since then, he has secured three black-type placings and has performed commendably in his three starts this current campaign.

In May, Barber finished fifth, beaten just over a length in the Chief De Beers (1110m) at Doomben. He subsequently raced unplaced on a heavy track in the Hinkler Handicap (1200m), and then finished less than two lengths behind the winner Yellow Brick in the W J Healy Stakes (1200m) at Eagle Farm last start.

Drawing barrier five, Barber will carry 59kg, with apprentice William Stanley claiming three kilograms.

Barber is anticipated to be one of up to three runners for Litt at Randwick. He will be joined by Aleppo Pine in the Sydney Roosters Partners Handicap (1100m) and the two-year-old filly Iced Fury in the Marcellin College Randwick Handicap (1100m). Iced Fury recently achieved a debut win at Wyong.

Litt is optimistic that this trio can continue the stable’s impressive run of form. This month, they have already produced seven winners from 18 starters, including Romeo’s Choice, a noted wet-track performer, who was victorious at Rosehill last Saturday.

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