Silent Thinker chasing second straight win in 2026 Ipswich Handicap

Matthew Dunn believes his lightly campaigned three-year-old, Silent Thinker, possesses the attributes for future Saturday racing success, but for the immediate future, smaller victories are the priority.

The gelding is set to participate in his third race, the Barrier Reef Pools Handicap (1350m) at Ipswich on Friday, with the aim of securing consecutive wins. He recently broke his maiden status with a dominant all-the-way victory at the same track earlier this month. This followed a debut third at the Gold Coast, and Dunn has observed further progress in the horse since his initial start.

“We had to ride him really aggressively last start from a bad barrier and it’s probably not the way to ride him. He’s drawn a bit better on Friday,” Dunn revealed. “I think he’s a decent horse. He’s got a good future, and he’ll get out over a bit further yet. If he can get up to a mile, which I think he will, he’s a Saturday horse for sure. His pedigree suggests he will.”

Silent Thinker, acquired for $50,000 from Inglis’ December online sale, is a son of the reputable sire So You Think and a mare by Fusaichi Pegasus. Ben Thompson, who rode him to victory last start, will again take the reins, and Dunn expects his charge to be the one to beat.

“He’s doing a good job, and he will be hard to beat again. He was good last start,” he commented. Also featuring in the race is Exceed Perfection, a former Sydney galloper now trained by Chris and Corey Munce. This five-year-old, in his first run for the stable, has only one win from 23 starts, but has achieved 10 placings, proving to be a consistent performer in NSW provincial racing. Despite a difficult barrier draw in 13, he carries a competitive weight thanks to apprentice Courtney Bellamy’s two-kilogram claim.

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