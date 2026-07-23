Lugh poised for strong Randwick display in 2026 ATC Thank You Trainers Handicap

With Ciaron Maher preparing Gringotts for a potential third consecutive Big Dance victory, a stablemate that ran behind him in the $3 million feature last year is slated to conclude its season on a winning note at Randwick.

Gringotts, making his first public appearance since finishing fourth to the burgeoning talent Sheza Alibi in the Doncaster Mile (1600m) in April, ran second in a Gosford barrier trial on Wednesday.

“The trial couldn’t have been any better. He seems to have come back very well,” said Jo Gerard-Dubord, Maher’s assistant trainer.

“He will have a second trial and at this stage we’re likely to start him in the Winx Stakes and work towards the Big Dance.

“He’s won it for the last two years, and he will get the same weight.”

Lugh, who finished third behind Gringotts and fellow stablemate Vivy Air in the 2025 Big Dance (1600m), will compete at the mile distance for the first time since then in Saturday’s ATC Thank You Trainers Handicap (1600m).

Benefiting from two recent starts – a third place first-up over 1300m behind Cool Jakey and a fourth in his last outing over 1400m behind Mickey’s Medal – Lugh is anticipated to be a strong contender.

“The other day he just raced like a horse who wants further,” Gerard-Dubord commented.

“When they picked up and quickened, he looked like he was going to drop off, then late he was coming back again.

“With the extra run under his belt and stepping up to a mile, he’s ready to run a big race.”

Still relatively inexperienced, Lugh has a record of five wins from 11 starts. Gerard-Dubord noted that connections are keen to have him back at Randwick for a feature race on Melbourne Cup day later this year.

“I’d love to get him to a Big Dance or Little Dance. He’s a gelding and he’s got a rating where he can get into those big prizemoney races,” he expressed.

The stable will also present Rock Empire in the same race. This gelding is making its debut for the yard after a closing sixth over 1200m at Rosehill on July 4.

Despite a considerable increase of 400m in distance due to a lack of suitable options, Gerard-Dubord reported that Rock Empire is fit and pleasing the team at its home base.

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