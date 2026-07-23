Luke Currie ready to seize opportunities in 2026

Jockey Luke Currie is actively seeking to leverage every opportunity available since his return from an overseas holiday and a recent change in his management.

Currie had a limited schedule at the Sandown meeting on Wednesday, securing a win with the impressive French Accord and a second-place finish. He is slated to ride in two races at Caulfield this Saturday.

One of his mounts is the Nick Ryan-trained Winnasedge in the Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes (1200m). Currie had previously guided Winnasedge to victory in the Group 3 Sir John Monash Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on July 11, his second day back in the saddle.

“I’ve just changed manager and it can take time,” Currie commented. “You get a relationship with your manager, and they have relationships with racing managers for stables, and coming back from holidays is always hard. You have a week off, and people forget about you.”

While current times may present some challenges, Currie is looking forward to once again partnering with Winnasedge on Saturday.

After winning over 1100m in June, Winnasedge followed up two weeks later with a victory in the Sir John Monash Stakes.

Currie rode Winnasedge early in its career and believed the galloper possessed considerable ability.

“I thought he was going to be a really nice horse,” Currie stated. “He was a bit hot and did a few things wrong, but he had a huge turn of foot, and I think each preparation he has just changed himself a bit and is a bit more adaptable now.”

“Nick told me last time that he was the fit horse as there were a few horses that were coming back,” he added. “His level seems to be rising, and I think he ticks a few boxes going into this and if he gets it right, he’s going to have a good chance on Saturday.”

With four of its six wins recorded over 1100 metres, this distance appears to be Winnasedge’s preferred trip. However, the sprinter has a 1200-metre win at Caulfield to its credit, and Currie is confident the increased distance will not be an issue on Saturday.

“The 1100 (metres) is probably his sweet spot, but from where he’s drawn (five), he’s got the speed to land in a nice spot,” Currie explained. “I wouldn’t think he has to get back as far as he did the other day, especially over 1200 (metres). I think he’s a beautiful ride.”

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