Savvy Hallie set for 2025 racing season after trials

As Sydney’s final Saturday metropolitan race meeting of the current term concludes, a new cohort of carnival-bound horses will make their presence felt in barrier trials at Rosehill, signalling their ramped-up preparations for their seasonal comebacks.

Among the notable contenders expected to grace Friday’s session are the Australian Derby winner Green Spaces, the distinguished Queen Of The Turf Stakes heroine Idle Flyer, and the accomplished Flight Stakes victor Apocalyptic.

These three will vie for supremacy in the inaugural 900m Group Trial, a heat that also features the promising filly Savvy Hallie. Savvy Hallie delivered a stellar performance, narrowly missing the win against Everest runner-up Tempted in the Group 1 Surround Stakes (1400m) in February.

She was subsequently sent for a spell after concluding her preparation outside the placings in the Coolmore Classic (1500m) against older mares. Trainer Brad Widdup concluded that she had reached the limit of her campaign and her optimal distance range.

“It was probably too far, and one run too many,” Widdup commented.

“She is only starting to fill into herself now, so I still think the autumn next year might be her time. She’s still developing, but she’s done well this time in.

“We’ll see what happens, but hopefully she can be our flag bearer.”

The capable Savvy Hallie will be guided by her regular jockey Nash Rawiller during Friday’s trial. The rising four-year-old mare is scheduled for another trial next month prior to her anticipated resumption at Randwick on August 22.

“She’ll trial twice, then there’s the Toy Show (Quality) and Show County (Quality) on the same day, so she’ll probably head to one of them,” Widdup confirmed.

Stable companion Jedibeel, a runner-up in The Galaxy, is still some time away from a competitive return to the racetrack. This follows a successful surgical procedure undertaken after his appearance in The Quokka (1200m) at Ascot in April.

The horse was eased out of the race in the straight, and subsequent veterinary assessments indicated an elevated heart rate and cough, alongside traces of blood found in his trachea.

“He had to have throat surgery after Perth, but he’s not far off,” Widdup stated.

“He has healed really well. Hopefully we will get him back late spring. We’ll just get him fit and work it out from there.”

Among the other noteworthy participants at the Rosehill trials will be the Canonbury Stakes winner Hidrix and the filly Chilly Girl, who recorded a decisive victory in the Widden Stakes before an unfortunate setback sidelined her for the autumn carnival.

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