Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

4 Pines Park will play host to Sunday's Round 21 NRL game between Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks. The game kicks off at 4:05 pm with Cronulla Sharks heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Manly Sea Eagles vs. Cronulla Sharks game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Sunday July 26, 2026 at 4:05 pm

Where: 4 Pines Park

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks Odds

Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks Preview

Cronulla will look to continue its outstanding form when it visits a Manly side reeling from another injury setback to Tom Trbojevic. The Sharks have become one of the NRL’s most complete teams, using their powerful forward pack to dominate the middle before striking through their dangerous playmakers.

Manly struggled to contain direct running through the middle last week, an area Cronulla is well equipped to exploit with Blayke Brailey controlling the ruck and Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall capitalising on quick play-the-balls. The Sea Eagles face a difficult task without their superstar fullback, while the Sharks continue to build confidence with each performance. If Cronulla controls possession and wins the battle through the middle, it should create plenty of opportunities for its potent attacking weapons.