Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

4 Pines Park will play host to Sunday's Round 21 NRL game between Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks. The game kicks off at 4:05 pm with Cronulla Sharks heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Manly Sea Eagles vs. Cronulla Sharks game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Sunday July 26, 2026 at 4:05 pm
Where: 4 Pines Park
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks Odds
Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks Preview
Cronulla will look to continue its outstanding form when it visits a Manly side reeling from another injury setback to Tom Trbojevic. The Sharks have become one of the NRL’s most complete teams, using their powerful forward pack to dominate the middle before striking through their dangerous playmakers.
Manly struggled to contain direct running through the middle last week, an area Cronulla is well equipped to exploit with Blayke Brailey controlling the ruck and Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall capitalising on quick play-the-balls. The Sea Eagles face a difficult task without their superstar fullback, while the Sharks continue to build confidence with each performance. If Cronulla controls possession and wins the battle through the middle, it should create plenty of opportunities for its potent attacking weapons.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping Cronulla Sharks to win at $1.65 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Sione Katoa at $9.00.
Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks Teams
Sea Eagles team: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Josh Feledy 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Tolutau Koula 6. Joey Walsh 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Simione Laiafi 11. Haumole Olakau’atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Nicholas Lenaz 15. Nathan Brown 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Ethan Bullemor 18. Fletcher Baker 19. Blake Wilson 20. Onitoni Large 21. Aaron Schoupp 22. Zaidas Muagututia
Sharks team: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Thomas Hazelton 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Jesse Colquhoun 15. Billy Burns 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Oregon Kaufusi 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Mawene Hiroti 21. Samuel Stonestreet 22. Niwhai Puru