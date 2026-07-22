Improving filly French Accord breaks maiden at Sandown 2024

French Accord has been rewarded for her consistency with a breakthrough maiden win at Sandown.

After finishing runner-up in her first two starts at Bendigo and Geelong respectively, French Accord scored with authority in taking out the Sportsbet Fast Form Plate (1200m) on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of Luke Currie, French Accord ($4.80) raced away from her opposition to record a 2-¾ length win from Brilliant Bull Ant ($26) with Luscombe ($5) a half-length away third.

With trainer Robbie Griffiths absent, stable foreman Reid Balfour said every challenge French Accord had thrown at her, the filly would rise to the occasion.

“But every time we keep raising the bar, she keeps meeting it,” Balfour said.

A $15,000 yearling purchase at the 2024 Inglis Premier Sale, high expectations were not placed on the filly early in her development.

“She was bought for $15,000 and Robbie was able to put some owners into her and she’s repaying them in spades,” Balfour added.

“She’s not fully mature yet and will keep getting better with each preparation, so there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Currie was having his second ride aboard French Accord having ridden the filly when narrowly touched out at Geelong on July 10.

He said French Accord had made good improvement from that outing.

“She travelled up really well,” Currie said.

“She’s been well educated and well worked out by Robbie and the team.”

“Last time she was a bit stiff. She raced really well and loomed like she was going to win, but got a bit lost out wide there at Geelong.”

“Today, she learnt from that and put them away quite quickly.”

Currie said French Accord has some nice attributes and should prove a nice money spinner for her trainer and connections.

“She keeps improving,” Currie said.

“She jumps well, settles, does everything you ask and she will be a nice filly going forward.”

The Griffiths stable made it a double for the day at Sandown when Saluted took out the Sportsbet Get On Extra Handicap (1000m).

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