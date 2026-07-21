St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

Jubilee Stadium will play host to Sunday's Round 21 NRL game between St. George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans. The game kicks off at 2:00 pm with Gold Coast Titans heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Gold Coast Titans game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Sunday July 26, 2026 at 2:00 pm
Where: Jubilee Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans Odds
St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans Preview
St George Illawarra returns to Kogarah aiming to bounce back after a spirited performance against the Warriors went unrewarded. The Dragons competed strongly against one of the competition’s benchmark teams and will take confidence into a winnable clash with Gold Coast.
The Titans showed admirable resilience after a poor start against Manly but again exposed defensive vulnerabilities, particularly on the edges. That could play directly into St George’s hands, with Tyrell Sloan’s pace posing a constant threat if the Dragons can generate quick ball. Shane Flanagan’s side has built its recent improvement on defensive effort and discipline, and another gritty display should create enough opportunities to pressure Gold Coast into mistakes in what shapes as a tight contest.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping Gold Coast Titans to win at $1.90 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Phillip Sami at $9.75.
St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans Teams
Dragons team: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Mathew Feagai 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Josh Kerr 17. Jacob Halangahu 18. Moses Suli 19. Lyhkan King-Togia 20. Emre Guler 21. Christian Tuipulotu 22. Jacob Webster
Titans team: 1. Keano Kini 2. Dean Ieremia 3. Jojo Fifita 4. Jaylan De Groot 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Klese Haas 17. Cooper Bai 18. Sam Verrills 19. Lachlan Ilias 20. Michael Molo 21. Sialetili Faeamani 22. Adam Christensen