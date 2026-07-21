St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

Jubilee Stadium will play host to Sunday's Round 21 NRL game between St. George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans. The game kicks off at 2:00 pm with Gold Coast Titans heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Gold Coast Titans game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Sunday July 26, 2026 at 2:00 pm

Where: Jubilee Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans Odds

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans Preview

St George Illawarra returns to Kogarah aiming to bounce back after a spirited performance against the Warriors went unrewarded. The Dragons competed strongly against one of the competition’s benchmark teams and will take confidence into a winnable clash with Gold Coast.

The Titans showed admirable resilience after a poor start against Manly but again exposed defensive vulnerabilities, particularly on the edges. That could play directly into St George’s hands, with Tyrell Sloan’s pace posing a constant threat if the Dragons can generate quick ball. Shane Flanagan’s side has built its recent improvement on defensive effort and discipline, and another gritty display should create enough opportunities to pressure Gold Coast into mistakes in what shapes as a tight contest.