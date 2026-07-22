Zou Sensation to remain in Victoria for Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes in 2026

The Leon and Troy Corstens and Will Larkin-trained gelding, Zou Sensation, will now follow a structured racing pattern within Victoria after failing to perform when racing interstate.

Zou Sensation is slated to compete in the Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield this Saturday, with the stable considering a Group 1 race later in the season.

Troy Corstens commented that the gelding has not been at his peak during past interstate journeys and has declared the sprinter’s travelling days are finished.

Following a win at Flemington on New Year’s Eve and a last-place finish at Caulfield in February, the Corstens and Larkin team had entertained aspirations of a Brisbane Winter Carnival campaign for Zou Sensation.

He finished fifth at Scone in May, then made his way to Brisbane where, in his sole outing, he finished ahead of only one other horse in the Group 2 Moreton Cup (1200m) on June 6.

On a prior trip to Queensland in January 2025, Zou Sensation finished in the midfield in two starts, one at the Sunshine Coast and the other in the Magic Millions Cup at the Gold Coast.

“He will never travel again, it just doesn’t suit him,” Corstens stated.

“I’m not sure what it is. We’ve tried it a couple of times, but he’s just not at his best when we’ve travelled him, so we’ll never travel with him again.”

Since his return to his Flemington home, Zou Sensation has competed in two trials at Werribee.

In the first trial on July 3, he finished fourth behind Hard Kick and Cruiserweight, while last Friday he defeated Evaporate over 800m.

“He trialled really well on Friday morning,” Corstens said.

“He pulled up well, he’s come through it well and we’re looking forward to seeing him at Caulfield on Saturday.”

Corstens mentioned that the team would be guided by Zou Sensation’s performance on Saturday, but the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield remains a potential target.

“Saturday is the kick-off and you look at him and you think he is a Rupert Clarke sort of horse,” Corstens remarked.

“We’ve got to try and see if we can get him there.

“The Peter Lawrence could be next, but we’ll have a look and see and we’ll be guided by what he does on Saturday.”

Zou Sensation has drawn barrier eight in the nine-horse field and will be ridden by Jamie Mott.

Two former Perth gallopers, Cosmic Crusader and Aztec Ruler, are set to make their Victorian debuts on Saturday and have drawn barriers one and three respectively.

Betting markets for the race are already open at leading sports betting platforms.