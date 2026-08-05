Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 22 2026

Marvel Stadium will play host to Thursday's Round 22 AFL game between Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne Kangaroos. The game kicks off at 7:30 pm with Western Bulldogs heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Thursday August 6, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Where: Marvel Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Odds

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Preview

The Western Bulldogs will be determined to avoid a costly late-season slip when they face North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night. The eighth-placed Bulldogs challenged ladder leader Fremantle last week before conceding seven second-half goals in a 78-41 defeat. They remain one win behind sixth-placed Melbourne, but their percentage of 94.8 leaves little margin for error in the race to avoid the Wildcard Finals Round.

North Melbourne showed encouraging signs in a 99-83 loss to Hawthorn, with Harry Sheezel collecting 25 disposals and kicking two goals. However, the Kangaroos have now lost five consecutive matches and sit eight points outside the top 10 with only three rounds remaining. History strongly favours the Bulldogs, who have won their past nine meetings with North Melbourne.