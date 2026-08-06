Tazima leads Waller’s 2026 Cup Prelude charge

Connections of the highly-rated stayer Tazima are anticipating a rewarding performance as the horse seeks a fourth consecutive victory at Randwick.

The gelding has been strategically rested since securing his third win on July 11, with trainer Chris Waller confirming the deliberate choice to target Saturday’s Premier’s Cup Prelude (1800m) at Randwick.

“He’s at the end of his ‘prep’, but he’s four weeks between runs, and we’ve had this race in mind,” Waller commented.

“He has won with authority at his last couple, and he’s pretty versatile on all tracks.

“The 1800 metre distance is just perfect so no excuses. He should be very hard to beat.”

Bookmakers concur with this assessment, listing Tazima as the firm $1.95 favourite, with OTI Racing’s Boniface ($3.30) the next in the betting, having finished second to the favourite in his last two starts.

While apprentice Siena Grima has partnered Tazima to his past three wins, James McDonald is booked for the ride this weekend, with Grima to partner stablemate Matusalem ($7) in the same race.

Matusalem’s previous outing saw him finish strongly when sixth in the Winter Stakes (1400m) last month, a run that caught Waller’s eye.

“Matusalem’s first-up run was great. He had a trial last week so he’s ready for 1800 second-up,” he said.

“Tazima is the top seed, clearly, and unfortunately that’s why Siena isn’t riding him. James (McDonald) is our top seed. She’s got a great record with the horse, and she still gets a ride in the race.”

Elliptical ($17) and Unlimited ($26) represent the remainder of Waller’s runners in the Premier’s Cup Prelude. He expects Elliptical to appreciate firmer ground, while Unlimited faces a disadvantage from an outside gate.

The race also features the return of Sam Hawkens ($13), a former stayer trained by William Haggas.

The gelding did not quite perform to expectations in three starts for John O’Shea and Tom Charlton earlier this year but looked strong winning a recent trial and is considered a significant improver in his second full Australian campaign.

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