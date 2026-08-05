St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 23 2026

Jubilee Stadium will play host to Sunday's Round 23 NRL game between St. George Illawarra Dragons and Cronulla Sharks. The game kicks off at 4:05 pm with Cronulla Sharks heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Cronulla Sharks game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Sunday August 9, 2026 at 4:05 pm
Where: Jubilee Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks Odds
St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks Preview
Cronulla will look to extend its outstanding run of form when it crosses southern Sydney to face St George Illawarra on Sunday afternoon. The Sharks have won 10 of their past 11 matches and remain firmly in the race for the minor premiership, while the Dragons continue to battle through a difficult campaign despite showing resilience in recent weeks.
The Sharks have won 11 of the past 12 meetings between the clubs and again enter the local derby as strong favourites. Mawene Hiroti comes into the Cronulla side after KL Iro’s concussion, while the Dragons reshuffle their forward pack following Toby Couchman’s injury. Nicho Hynes has consistently excelled against St George Illawarra, and another influential performance from the star halfback could keep the Sharks’ impressive late-season charge rolling.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping Cronulla Sharks to win at $1.20 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Ronaldo Mulitalo at $7.00.
St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks Teams
Dragons team: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Emre Guler 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Josh Kerr 16. Jacob Halangahu 17. Jacob Webster 18. Daniel Atkinson 19. Mathew Feagai 20. Luciano Leilua 21. Christian Tuipulotu 22. Ryan Hutchinson
Sharks team: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Mawene Hiroti 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Jesse Colquhoun 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Hohepa Puru 15. Billy Burns 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Michael Gabrael 19. Braden Hamlin-Uele 20. Niwhai Puru 21. Samuel Stonestreet 22. Tuku Hau Tapuha