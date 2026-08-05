St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 23 2026

Jubilee Stadium will play host to Sunday's Round 23 NRL game between St. George Illawarra Dragons and Cronulla Sharks. The game kicks off at 4:05 pm with Cronulla Sharks heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Cronulla Sharks game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Sunday August 9, 2026 at 4:05 pm

Where: Jubilee Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks Odds

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks Preview

Cronulla will look to extend its outstanding run of form when it crosses southern Sydney to face St George Illawarra on Sunday afternoon. The Sharks have won 10 of their past 11 matches and remain firmly in the race for the minor premiership, while the Dragons continue to battle through a difficult campaign despite showing resilience in recent weeks.

The Sharks have won 11 of the past 12 meetings between the clubs and again enter the local derby as strong favourites. Mawene Hiroti comes into the Cronulla side after KL Iro’s concussion, while the Dragons reshuffle their forward pack following Toby Couchman’s injury. Nicho Hynes has consistently excelled against St George Illawarra, and another influential performance from the star halfback could keep the Sharks’ impressive late-season charge rolling.