St Kilda Saints vs Carlton Blues Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 22 2026

Marvel Stadium will play host to Sunday's Round 22 AFL game between St Kilda Saints and Carlton Blues. The game kicks off at 7:20 pm with Carlton Blues heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the St Kilda Saints vs. Carlton Blues game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Sunday August 9, 2026 at 7:20 pm

Where: Marvel Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

St Kilda Saints vs Carlton Blues Odds

St Kilda Saints vs Carlton Blues Preview

St Kilda and Carlton will contest a pivotal battle for a top-10 position when they close Round 22 at Marvel Stadium on Sunday night. Carlton moved above the Saints after producing one of the season’s biggest upsets, defeating reigning premier Brisbane 154-78. The Blues had 16 individual goal-kickers, while Jagga Smith won the Robert Walls Medal after collecting 29 disposals and kicking two goals.

St Kilda also showed encouraging form despite falling 107-88 to second-placed Sydney. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Max Hall each kicked three goals, but former Blue Jack Silvagni’s availability is uncertain after he suffered a shoulder injury. The Saints comfortably won the teams’ Round 8 meeting by 39 points. With both clubs still fighting to extend their seasons, the return encounter shapes as one of the most consequential matches of the weekend.