St Kilda Saints vs Carlton Blues Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 22 2026

Marvel Stadium will play host to Sunday's Round 22 AFL game between St Kilda Saints and Carlton Blues. The game kicks off at 7:20 pm with Carlton Blues heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the St Kilda Saints vs. Carlton Blues game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Sunday August 9, 2026 at 7:20 pm
Where: Marvel Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
St Kilda Saints vs Carlton Blues Odds
St Kilda Saints vs Carlton Blues Preview
St Kilda and Carlton will contest a pivotal battle for a top-10 position when they close Round 22 at Marvel Stadium on Sunday night. Carlton moved above the Saints after producing one of the season’s biggest upsets, defeating reigning premier Brisbane 154-78. The Blues had 16 individual goal-kickers, while Jagga Smith won the Robert Walls Medal after collecting 29 disposals and kicking two goals.
St Kilda also showed encouraging form despite falling 107-88 to second-placed Sydney. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Max Hall each kicked three goals, but former Blue Jack Silvagni’s availability is uncertain after he suffered a shoulder injury. The Saints comfortably won the teams’ Round 8 meeting by 39 points. With both clubs still fighting to extend their seasons, the return encounter shapes as one of the most consequential matches of the weekend.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping Carlton Blues to win at $1.70 odds.
First Goal Scorer
First Goal Scorer: Brodie Kemp at $12.00.