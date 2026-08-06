Edmonds’ Ipswich Bomber raid 2026

Trainer Toby Edmonds is confident that the best of Fire Bomber is yet to emerge, but insists the gelding is capable of winning again at Ipswich this Friday.

The gelding, Fire Bomber, will compete in his eighth race, the $28,000 TAB QTIS 3&4yo Benchmark 68 Handicap over 1350 metres. He is seeking his third career win and two placings, and will carry 60 kilograms, a weight that does not concern his trainer.

“I think he can overcome it,” Edmonds stated. “He’s a big, strong Better Than Ready gelding so I don’t think he’ll have much trouble with the weight. He’s going very well and his runs have been terrific.”

Fire Bomber comes back to Ipswich, the scene of both his previous victories, after being beaten by less than a length combined in his last two starts at Doomben.

“Back a tad in grade is good but the QTIS money is what we are chasing,” Edmonds added. “He’s a progressive horse and should get through his grades pretty quickly, maybe next prep.”

Edmonds has a strong record at Ipswich, with a winning strike-rate of nearly 21% and a place-rate of 52.8% from close to 290 runners in his training career before partnering with his son Trent.

In other stable news, Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap winner Spicy Martini has returned to Edmonds’ Gold Coast stable. She had her first fast gallop on Saturday morning as she targets a potential slot in the Group 1 The Everest in October. Spicy Martini’s race comeback is planned for the Group 2 Concorde Stakes at Randwick on September 5.

Given Fire Bomber’s successful history at Ipswich, checking the online bookmakers for the latest odds is recommended.