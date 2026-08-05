Brisbane Lions vs Hawthorn Hawks Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 22 2026

Gabba will play host to Friday's Round 22 AFL game between Brisbane Lions and Hawthorn Hawks. The game kicks off at 7:40 pm with Brisbane Lions heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Brisbane Lions vs. Hawthorn Hawks game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Friday August 7, 2026 at 7:40 pm

Where: Gabba

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Brisbane Lions vs Hawthorn Hawks Odds

Brisbane Lions vs Hawthorn Hawks Preview

Brisbane’s top-four ambitions will be tested when it hosts third-placed Hawthorn in a Friday night blockbuster at the Gabba. The Lions dropped to fifth after suffering a heavy 154-78 defeat to Carlton, with Ryan Lester, Hugh McCluggage, Keidean Coleman and Logan Morris all failing to finish the match. A victory would return Brisbane to the double-chance conversation, while another loss could leave it vulnerable to the chasing pack.

Hawthorn maintained its place inside the top four with a 99-83 win over North Melbourne in Tasmania. Small forward Nick Watson kicked five goals to lift his season tally to 52, placing him third in the Coleman Medal race, while Jack Gunston sits close behind with 49. Brisbane won last season’s meeting by 10 points, but its mounting injury concerns make this encounter significantly more difficult.