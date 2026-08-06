Cavalry Girl set for Caulfield Heath run in 2026

Tom Dabernig and the connections of Cavalry Girl are poised to continue the mare’s successful campaign as she prepares for a run at Caulfield Heath.

Cavalry Girl recorded a significant victory in Adelaide last start and is scheduled to compete in the Sweeney Estate Agents Handicap (1000m) this Saturday.

The now four-year-old mare captured the Listed Lightning Stakes (1050m) at Morphettville on July 25, adding crucial Black Type to her pedigree.

“She’s raced very consistently and then won over in Adelaide last time which was quite a comfortable win and important for her in getting the Black Type which is a big thing for her breeding future,” Dabernig remarked. “And Bivouac (her sire) is actually doing quite well also.”

That Adelaide win was against two and three-year-old company, and now as a four-year-old mare, she faces tougher competition.

Dabernig is not overlooking the more challenging nature of Saturday’s Benchmark 100 contest, but he did highlight several positive factors.

“If you look at the benchmark of all the other horses, it not a true 100 sprint,” Dabernig observed. “She’s also good at Caulfield, she’s got the minimum weight, she’s got a good gate and it’s a small field, so she should run well.”

“We trialled against (fellow Warrnambool-trained) Stokke with Shadhavar recently and it looks to be going well, but I would say with our race fitness, we’re pretty confident to be taking it on.”

The trainer indicated that Saturday’s 1000m journey is likely Cavalry Girl’s preferred distance, although she has achieved success at 1050m and competed at 1100m.

“Craig Williams has mentioned that we could try 1200 (metres), but we know the 1000 is a good formula for her,” Dabernig said. “I looked ahead in the program, and it was a little bit awkward to try and find the right race and I thought this did look the right race. She is jumping out of her skin, but ideally, I would have preferred it to be three weeks, that would have been perfect.”

Dabernig stated he will observe Cavalry Girl’s performance on Saturday before deciding on her next steps.

He mentioned that the Group 1 Moir Stakes (1000m), scheduled for Sandown on September 5, is being considered.

“She’s never been to Sandown, and that track is racing pretty tired, and we know she loves Caulfield and, or the Flemington straight,” Dabernig noted. “If she won on Saturday, the Moir could be a consideration, while the other thing is because she’s raced through winter we could freshen her up and come back later in the spring for a race maybe during Melbourne Cup week.”

For those interested in backing Cavalry Girl in the Sweeney Estate Agents Handicap, check out the available betting markets for the race with various Australian betting sites.