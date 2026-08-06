Idle Flyer and Green Spaces among stars for 2026 Rosehill trials

A significant barrier trial session is set to take place at Rosehill, featuring notable contenders including Queen Of The Turf Stakes winner Idle Flyer. The Matt Smith-trained mare is continuing her preparation for her racing comeback.

Idle Flyer is slated to compete in the opening 1000m Group heat on Friday. This race will also involve the ATC Australian Derby winner Green Spaces. This trial represents her second and final outing before her resumption at Randwick on August 22.

Smith mentioned that the King Charles III Stakes (1600m) is the mare’s initial target, with a potential trip south to follow. “She will resume in either the Winx (Stakes) or the Show County (Quality),” Smith said. “She’s going super. “She will probably head towards the King Charles and then to Melbourne for the mares’ race, the Empire Rose Stakes.”

Idle Flyer is coming off a successful autumn, having won the Emancipation Stakes (1500m) and defeated Lady Shenandoah and Treasurethe Moment in the Queen Of The Turf Stakes (1600m).

Stablemate Headwall is set to contest a 900m Group trial on Friday. This serves as a prelude to his first-up run in the Concorde Stakes (1000m) on September 5.

Headwall triumphed in that race last year but has been absent from racing due to a leg injury. Smith is hopeful the sprinter can return to his prime form and be a contender for a place in The Everest (1200m).

“The 1000 metres first-up will be ideal, and then he’ll go to The Shorts and we’ll see what happens,” Smith commented. “Hopefully he can win one of those and we’ll get a guernsey in The Everest.”

Other prominent horses scheduled to trial include Group 1 winners Apocalyptic, Lazzura, and Private Eye, along with the promising stayer Thebudgiesmugla.

Find the best betting markets for the upcoming feature races at top Australian betting sites.