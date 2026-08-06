Old racing firm reunites for 2024 Behemoth Stakes in Adelaide

Trainer Dan Meagher is looking forward to a familiar reunion as Lim’s Saltoro heads to Adelaide.

Lim’s Saltoro is set to compete at Morphettville on Saturday in the Group 3 Behemoth Stakes (1200m), with Noel Callow confirmed as the jockey.

Meagher, the son of Melbourne Cup-winning trainer John Meagher, spent a considerable amount of time in Singapore. He initially worked as one of his father’s assistants before becoming a leading trainer in his own right, eventually relocating to Melbourne when the Singaporean racing industry ceased operations.

During the late 2000s, Callow rode in Singapore and developed a strong rapport with Singaporean businessman Lim Siah Mong, who had horses with several stables, including Meagher senior’s.

Later, the younger Meagher took on the majority of Lim’s horses, and Lim’s Saltoro followed Meagher to Melbourne when racing concluded in Singapore.

“It’s a full-circle moment really having Noel aboard on Saturday,” Meagher stated.

“He rode plenty of winners for Dad and plenty of winners for Mr Lim.”

“When I informed Mr Lim that we’d be able to get Noel Callow, he was happy about that.”

“Mr Lim is a loyal person, and he appreciates team success and Noel was a team member with Mr Lim for a while and they had great success.”

“It’s worked out well that Noel is in Adelaide and we’re taking this horse over.”

“I think Noel will suit this horse too. He’s a very laid-back customer and Noel being Noel, he won’t let him think too much which will be ideal for him.”

It has been just over twelve months since Lim’s Saltoro last raced, having incurred an injury when finishing near the rear at Caulfield in July of the previous year.

That was the fourth start of Lim’s Saltoro’s only Melbourne campaign, and Meagher admitted that his training of the horse was not ideal.

“I thought he had a good campaign last time, but I trained him a bit ordinary, to be honest,” Meagher confessed.

“I was rushing him, wanting results straight away, and I panicked a bit, and despite that he handled it OK.”

“But at his last start he pulled up with an issue behind which required a long spell but he’s 100 per cent right now.”

Lim’s Saltoro has completed four jump-outs in preparation for his return and is deemed fit enough for a 1200-metre weight-for-age contest.

“It looks a nice for him to kick off at this time of year, but my concern, and I hate saying it, is this weather,” Meagher remarked.

“It’s going to be wet, and I hope it doesn’t rain too much more, because I don’t really know. He’s handled trials well on wet tracks, but it is different on race days.”

Last preparation, he ran behind War Machine, who went on to win a Group 1 race. Meagher believes the horse’s form is sufficient, especially for a 1200-metre weight-for-age event.

“If I ran him in a benchmark 100, he might be giving up-and-coming nice horses weight, but there wasn’t a suitable one around.”

“There was a 1000-metre one this week and then a 1400-metre one in a few weeks, but they weren’t suitable as I want to kick him off short, so we’ll run him over 1200 (metres) and build from there.”

“He’s fit enough and the barrier, nine, it’s OK.”

“He’s a go forward horse, first four, first half-a-dozen at that trip and I got a pretty good jockey on.”

Considering a wager on the Behemoth Stakes? Explore the available racing odds at leading betting sites.