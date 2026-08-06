Tim Clark seeks redemption on Gangsta Granny in 2026 Missile Stakes

After launching the season with a winning treble at Rosehill, jockey Tim Clark is now setting his sights on claiming the first Sydney stakes race of the new term with Gangsta Granny.

Clark is scheduled to partner with the Hawkes Racing mare once more in Saturday’s Group 2 Missile Stakes (1200m), aiming to build on his recent successful start.

“It was a good day last week. I got some nice winners that weren’t totally expected, so that’s always nice, and for a variety of trainers too,” Clark commented.

The top jockey’s sole previous ride on Gangsta Granny resulted in a third-place finish behind Stefi Magnetica in last year’s The Invitation (1400m).

This particular race remains a significant memory for Clark, and he is eager to make amends for his previous effort.

“I didn’t quite have the best of luck when I rode her in The Invitation, so I’m looking to redeem that,” he explained.

“She trialled up well on Friday at Randwick. I gave her a nice hit-out there. She’s drawn soft in one, so she will get the right run.

“She’ll probably need a bit of luck at the right stages, but you know with her, every time she goes out there she is going to try her best and give her all.”

Gangsta Granny has maintained exceptional consistency, never finishing outside the top three placings across her twelve starts.

Clark attributes this remarkable consistency to a combination of her inherent tenacity and the astute race programming executed by Team Hawkes.

Although Gangsta Granny has mainly competed in fillies and mares’ races over the past year, securing two Group 3 victories and five black-type placings, Clark is confident she can contend with the colts and geldings in the Missile Stakes (1200m).

“She’s a strong mare and obviously the Hawkes team have placed her really well throughout her career,” Clark stated.

“Now is the time to test her at that little bit better level to see where she measures up.

“It’s always nice to get the call up to ride one of their horses because invariably, they’re in the right races. They do place them well, and I’m looking forward to teaming up with them on Saturday.”

On Thursday, Angel Capital was listed as the $2.60 favourite for the Missile Stakes, with Gangsta Granny at $3.80 and Ninja at $3.90.

Betting sites are offering competitive racing odds for the Missile Stakes, so get your bets on now.