West Coast Eagles vs Collingwood Magpies Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 22 2026

Optus Stadium will play host to Sunday's Round 22 AFL game between West Coast Eagles and Collingwood Magpies. The game kicks off at 4:10 pm with Collingwood Magpies heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood Magpies game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Sunday August 9, 2026 at 4:10 pm

Where: Optus Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

West Coast Eagles vs Collingwood Magpies Odds

West Coast Eagles vs Collingwood Magpies Preview

Collingwood can take a major step towards securing a Wildcard Finals berth when it travels to face West Coast at Optus Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Magpies were overwhelmed early in their 97-72 loss to Geelong, falling 49 points behind before producing a more competitive second half. Daniel McStay kicked five goals, while Nick Daicos gathered 35 disposals and eight score involvements.

The ninth-placed Magpies are still well positioned to finish inside the top 10, although their chances of reaching the top six are fading. West Coast enters the contest following an 84-73 loss to Richmond, with inaccurate kicking proving costly. Jake Waterman finished with two goals and six behinds. Collingwood won the previous meeting by 10 points in Round 11, when Daicos starred with 34 disposals and three goals.