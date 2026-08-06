Randwick a Launch Pad for Talented Freedman Pair in 2026

After an absence from her autumn three-year-old season, Magenta Skies is set to make up for lost time as she prepares for her first race day appearance in ten months.

The Frankel filly showed enough promise in her initial two starts to earn a start in last year’s Group 1 Flight Stakes (1600m), finishing seventh to her Michael Freedman-trained stablemate Apocalyptic.

Shortly after, she underwent surgery for bone chips in a knee, and the recovery period sidelined her for the autumn.

Magenta Skies has been accepted for Saturday’s Precise Air Handicap (1400m) at Randwick, along with a benchmark race at Kembla Grange, and Freedman has been pleased with her preparations at home.

“Unfortunately, after she ran in the Flight Stakes last year she pulled up with a knee that required surgery,” Freedman said.

“She had that and had a nice break. She’s had a steady, long build up that has been going well thus far.”

“I’m looking forward to getting her back to the races on Saturday. Whether that’s at Randwick or Kembla, we’ll have a look at both options.”

“Hopefully we can have an uninterrupted ‘prep’ with her, and get her to her full potential.”

Godolphin mare Mareth resumes in the Toyota Forklifts Handicap (1200m) at Randwick and will carry 56.5kg after the three kilo claim of apprentice William Stanley.

She closed out her autumn with a narrow second to Beskar in the Listed South Pacific Classic (1400m) and Freedman has pinpointed next month’s Group 3 Mona Lisa Stakes (1350m) at Wyong as her short-term aim.

“We thought we’d kick her off on Saturday and look at a race like the Mona Lisa at Wyong in a couple of weeks’ time,” he said.

“The 1350 around there, I thought would really suit.”

“The three kilos (off on Saturday) will certainly be advantageous to her to drop in the weights a bit. She’s a very genuine sort of mare so it looks like a nice option for her.”

Mareth has only trialled once ahead of her return, but Freedman says that will pose no issue.

“She’s not an overly big, robust sort of mare so looking at her, I didn’t feel a second trial was going to be of any real benefit,” he said.

“I’m happy for her to go to the races off the back of one.”

The Precise Air Handicap at Randwick is shaping up to be a key race, making it an interesting prospect for online bookmakers.