2026 Melbourne Cup tilt for stayer takes a step at Caulfield Heath

Trainer Jason Warren is nurturing a significant ambition: to have Grand Pierro participate in the 2026 Melbourne Cup (3200m) at Flemington on November 3.

The clock has started ticking, with Grand Pierro resuming his campaign last month in the Mildura Cup, where he finished fourth. His progression now leads him to the Travis Harrison Cup (1800m) at Caulfield this Saturday.

Warren’s goal is to have Grand Pierro ready for the next Melbourne Cup qualifying event, The Archer (2500m), set to take place at Flemington on September 12.

Victoria features four more Cup qualifiers: The Bart Cummings (2500m) at Flemington on October 3, the Geelong Cup (2400m) on October 21, and the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2500m) – this year held at Flemington – on October 24, all following The Archer.

Nominations for the Melbourne Cup close on September 1.

“He will be entered in the chance that he could qualify,” Warren commented.

“He’s proven over the distance in the Bagot and Adelaide Cup.”

“He’s not that obvious Melbourne Cup horse, but he stays and he could finish in the first half of the field if he got the chance.”

Grand Pierro’s spring campaign last year commenced in Melbourne, including a third-place finish behind Half Yours in the Naturalism Stakes.

Last year, Warren pursued a Melbourne Cup entry via The Bart Cummings (eighth) and the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (fifth) before the stayer travelled interstate. He had a three-start campaign in Newcastle and then Perth, culminating in the Perth Cup on January 1.

After completing three jump-outs, Grand Pierro competed first-up at Mildura, a run that satisfied Warren.

“I thought his run in the Mildura Cup was terrific,” Warren stated.

“He drops in weight again for Saturday and I think it’s a nice race for him as the 1800 (metres) will suit him and it will give him the chance to get into a nice rhythm.

“He’s worked very well since his first-up run and he would need another run between now and The Archer, and I’ve planned to run him over 2000 metres at Caulfield in three weeks which would then give him two weeks to that race.

“If he could win on Saturday, or win in three weeks’ time, he could be well placed in The Archer.”

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