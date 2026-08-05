Sydney Swans vs Port Adelaide Power Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 22 2026

SCG will play host to Saturday's Round 22 AFL game between Sydney Swans and Port Adelaide Power. The game kicks off at 4:15 pm with Sydney Swans heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Sydney Swans vs. Port Adelaide Power game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday August 8, 2026 at 4:15 pm

Where: SCG

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Sydney Swans vs Port Adelaide Power Odds

Sydney Swans vs Port Adelaide Power Preview

Sydney will aim to strengthen its grip on a home qualifying final when it hosts Port Adelaide at the SCG on Saturday afternoon. The Swans overcame a slow start to defeat St Kilda 107-88 last weekend, remaining two premiership points clear of third-placed Hawthorn. The victory was overshadowed by a serious injury to William Edwards, who was taken from the field on a stretcher.

Port Adelaide’s season continued to unravel with a 75-63 home loss to GWS, extending its losing run to four matches. Jason Horne-Francis remained a standout performer with 29 disposals and a goal, but the Power have struggled to turn individual brilliance into victories. Sydney came from behind to win 93-90 when the sides met in Round 14, with Chad Warner collecting 10 disposals and kicking a goal during a decisive final quarter.