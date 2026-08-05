Geelong Cats vs Essendon Bombers Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 22 2026

GMHBA Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 22 AFL game between Geelong Cats and Essendon Bombers. The game kicks off at 4:35 pm with Geelong Cats heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Geelong Cats vs. Essendon Bombers game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday August 8, 2026 at 4:35 pm

Where: GMHBA Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Geelong Cats vs Essendon Bombers Odds

Geelong Cats vs Essendon Bombers Preview

Geelong will look to continue its late-season surge when it hosts Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Cats recorded a third consecutive victory by defeating Collingwood 97-72, having established a 49-point lead early in the second quarter. Ollie Dempsey further strengthened his All-Australian claims with 29 disposals, 10 marks and two goals.

Chris Scott’s side enters Round 22 in seventh position, only four points behind the cluster of teams occupying fourth through sixth. Essendon, meanwhile, slipped to the bottom of the ladder following a 145-73 loss to Adelaide. Peter Wright provided a rare highlight with six goals, although the Bombers’ injury list grew when Angus Clarke suffered a concussion. Geelong has dominated this matchup in recent years, winning nine straight meetings since Essendon’s most recent victory in 2018.