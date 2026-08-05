Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 22 2026

MCG will play host to Saturday's Round 22 AFL game between Melbourne Demons and Fremantle Dockers. The game kicks off at 1:15 pm with Fremantle Dockers heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Melbourne Demons vs. Fremantle Dockers game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday August 8, 2026 at 1:15 pm

Where: MCG

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Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers Odds

Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers Preview

Melbourne faces a major test of its finals credentials when it hosts ladder-leading Fremantle at the MCG on Saturday afternoon. The Demons held off Gold Coast 114-105 last week despite surrendering a third-quarter lead, keeping themselves four points clear of the Wildcard Finals Round. Captain Max Gawn produced another commanding display, recording 25 disposals, 33 hitouts, 10 marks and nine clearances.

Fremantle secured a home qualifying final with its 78-41 victory over the Western Bulldogs, overcoming a defensive Bulldogs setup by kicking five goals to one in the final term. The Dockers can now guarantee the minor premiership with another victory. They comfortably defeated Melbourne 118-70 in Round 2, but the Demons’ improved form and the influence of Gawn should provide a much tougher challenge on familiar territory.