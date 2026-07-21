Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 20 2026

MCG will play host to Friday's Round 20 AFL game between Melbourne Demons and Geelong Cats. The game kicks off at 7:40 pm with Melbourne Demons heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Melbourne Demons vs. Geelong Cats game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Friday July 24, 2026 at 7:40 pm

Where: MCG

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Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Odds

Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats Preview

A top-four battle takes centre stage at the MCG on Friday night as Melbourne hosts Geelong in one of the biggest matches of the round. The Demons have won five of their past six games to surge back into finals contention, while Geelong ended a month-long winless stretch by comfortably accounting for St Kilda.

Melbourne’s midfield has rediscovered its spark, with Kysaiah Pickett and Tom Sparrow starring in last week’s comeback win over North Melbourne, although injuries to Daniel Turner and Changkuoth Jiath are concerns. Geelong remains firmly in the hunt for a qualifying final but could be without influential midfielder Max Holmes after he suffered an ankle injury. The Cats won comfortably when these sides last met, but with both clubs chasing a coveted top-four finish, Friday night’s clash shapes as a genuine September-style test.