Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

Accor Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 21 NRL game between Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors. The game kicks off at 5:30 pm with New Zealand Warriors heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Canterbury Bulldogs vs. New Zealand Warriors game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 5:30 pm

Where: Accor Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors Odds

Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors Preview

Two of the competition’s toughest defensive outfits meet on Saturday evening when Canterbury hosts the in-form Warriors. New Zealand continues to find different ways to win, overcoming another stern challenge from St George Illawarra to maintain its place among the NRL’s premiership favourites.

The Warriors’ depth through the middle has become a defining strength, with an imposing bench allowing them to maintain relentless intensity throughout the contest. Canterbury will aim to slow the game down and turn it into a physical grind, but few sides have been able to consistently contain the Warriors’ momentum this season. Whether matches become high-scoring affairs or arm wrestles, New Zealand has repeatedly found the answers and will again back its forward pack to lay the foundation for another important victory.