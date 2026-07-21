Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

Accor Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 21 NRL game between Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors. The game kicks off at 5:30 pm with New Zealand Warriors heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Canterbury Bulldogs vs. New Zealand Warriors game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 5:30 pm
Where: Accor Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors Odds
Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors Preview
Two of the competition’s toughest defensive outfits meet on Saturday evening when Canterbury hosts the in-form Warriors. New Zealand continues to find different ways to win, overcoming another stern challenge from St George Illawarra to maintain its place among the NRL’s premiership favourites.
The Warriors’ depth through the middle has become a defining strength, with an imposing bench allowing them to maintain relentless intensity throughout the contest. Canterbury will aim to slow the game down and turn it into a physical grind, but few sides have been able to consistently contain the Warriors’ momentum this season. Whether matches become high-scoring affairs or arm wrestles, New Zealand has repeatedly found the answers and will again back its forward pack to lay the foundation for another important victory.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping New Zealand Warriors to win at $1.50 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Alofiana Khan-Pereira at $7.00.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors Teams
Bulldogs team: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Matt Burton 4. Enari Tuala 5. Jethro Rinakama 6. Stephen Crichton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Sean O’Sullivan 15. Josh Curran 16. Harry Hayes 17. Lipoi Hopoi 19. Jed Reardon 20. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 21. Alekolasimi Jones 22. Jack Underhill 23. Bronson Xerri
Warriors team: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Leka Halasima 18. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 20. Marata Niukore 21. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 22. Luke Metcalf 23. Rocco Berry