North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

Queensland Country Bank Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 21 NRL game between North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos. The game kicks off at 7:35 pm with Brisbane Broncos heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the North Queensland Cowboys vs. Brisbane Broncos game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 7:35 pm
Where: Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos Odds
North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos Preview
Queensland rivals North Queensland and Brisbane meet in Townsville in a clash with significant finals implications for both clubs. The Broncos reminded the competition of their premiership credentials by stunning Penrith last week, with Reece Walsh thriving behind a dominant platform created by his forwards.
North Queensland, however, shapes as a dangerous opponent at home and will look to expose Brisbane’s left edge following the loss of Brendan Piakura. Scott Drinkwater’s creativity and ability to inject himself into attacking movements gives the Cowboys genuine points-scoring potential, while the pace of Braidon Burns also looms as a threat out wide. Expect an entertaining contest, with the Cowboys’ attacking flair capable of challenging a Broncos side still searching for greater defensive cohesion.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping Brisbane Broncos to win at $1.70 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Murray Taulagi at $9.75.
North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos Teams
Cowboys team: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Soni Luke 15. Griffin Neame 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Coen Hess 18. Zac Laybutt 19. Ethan King 20. Sam McIntyre 21. Kaiden Lahrs 22. Liam Sutton
Broncos team: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Preston Riki 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Ben Hunt 15. Ben Talty 16. Va’a Semu 17. Grant Anderson 18. Billy Walters 19. Luke Gale 20. Hayze Perham 21. Jesse Arthars 22. Joshua Coric