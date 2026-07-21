North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

Queensland Country Bank Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 21 NRL game between North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos. The game kicks off at 7:35 pm with Brisbane Broncos heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the North Queensland Cowboys vs. Brisbane Broncos game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 7:35 pm

Where: Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos Odds

North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos Preview

Queensland rivals North Queensland and Brisbane meet in Townsville in a clash with significant finals implications for both clubs. The Broncos reminded the competition of their premiership credentials by stunning Penrith last week, with Reece Walsh thriving behind a dominant platform created by his forwards.

North Queensland, however, shapes as a dangerous opponent at home and will look to expose Brisbane’s left edge following the loss of Brendan Piakura. Scott Drinkwater’s creativity and ability to inject himself into attacking movements gives the Cowboys genuine points-scoring potential, while the pace of Braidon Burns also looms as a threat out wide. Expect an entertaining contest, with the Cowboys’ attacking flair capable of challenging a Broncos side still searching for greater defensive cohesion.