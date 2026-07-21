South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

Accor Stadium will play host to Friday's Round 21 NRL game between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm. The game kicks off at 8:00 pm with Melbourne Storm heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Melbourne Storm game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Friday July 24, 2026 at 8:00 pm
Where: Accor Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm Odds
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm Preview
South Sydney returns home looking to rebound from another frustrating defeat when it hosts a Melbourne side that continues to overcome adversity. The Storm pushed the Roosters all the way last week despite entering as heavy outsiders, but another injury setback has further tested Craig Bellamy’s depth.
The Rabbitohs were left to rue missed opportunities against Canberra and will need greater involvement from Cody Walker if they are to rediscover their attacking rhythm. Campbell Graham also shapes as a key target on the edges against a Storm backline that has been reshuffled throughout the season. Melbourne’s resilience has been admirable, but with South Sydney desperate to keep pace in the finals race, this shapes as an ideal opportunity for the Rabbitohs to produce a much-needed response.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping Melbourne Storm to win at $1.87 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Alex Johnston at $8.25.
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm Teams
Rabbitohs team: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Siegwalt 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Euan Aitken 13. Lachlan Hubner 14. Jayden Sullivan 15. Jye Gray 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. Jamie Humphreys 18. Bronson Garlick 19. John Radel 20. Thomas Fletcher 21. Edward Kosi 22. Peter Mamouzelos
Storm team: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Moses Leo 6. Tyran Wishart 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Cooper Clarke 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Trent Loiero 14. Trent Toelau 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Angus Hinchey 17. Jack Hetherington 18. Stanley Huen 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Davvy Moale 21. Hugo Peel 22. Gabriel Satrick