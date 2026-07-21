South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

Accor Stadium will play host to Friday's Round 21 NRL game between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm. The game kicks off at 8:00 pm with Melbourne Storm heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Melbourne Storm game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Friday July 24, 2026 at 8:00 pm

Where: Accor Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm Odds

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm Preview

South Sydney returns home looking to rebound from another frustrating defeat when it hosts a Melbourne side that continues to overcome adversity. The Storm pushed the Roosters all the way last week despite entering as heavy outsiders, but another injury setback has further tested Craig Bellamy’s depth.

The Rabbitohs were left to rue missed opportunities against Canberra and will need greater involvement from Cody Walker if they are to rediscover their attacking rhythm. Campbell Graham also shapes as a key target on the edges against a Storm backline that has been reshuffled throughout the season. Melbourne’s resilience has been admirable, but with South Sydney desperate to keep pace in the finals race, this shapes as an ideal opportunity for the Rabbitohs to produce a much-needed response.