Adelaide Crows vs Collingwood Magpies Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 20 2026

Adelaide Oval will play host to Thursday's Round 20 AFL game between Adelaide Crows and Collingwood Magpies. The game kicks off at 7:30 pm with Adelaide Crows heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Adelaide Crows vs. Collingwood Magpies game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Thursday July 23, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Where: Adelaide Oval

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Adelaide Crows vs Collingwood Magpies Odds

Adelaide Crows vs Collingwood Magpies Preview

Two of the AFL’s hottest teams meet in a Thursday night blockbuster at Adelaide Oval, with top-four positions on the line. Adelaide enters full of confidence after becoming the first side to beat Sydney at the SCG this season, while Collingwood arrives on a five-game winning streak following its commanding victory over Carlton.

The Crows also hold the psychological edge after defeating the Magpies by 14 points at the MCG in Round 1, when Wayne Milera controlled the game from half-back with 34 disposals. Adelaide may be without key forward Darcy Fogarty pending the Tribunal, but its ball movement and defensive pressure have been among the competition’s best in recent weeks. Nick Daicos remains Collingwood’s biggest weapon after another dominant display against the Blues, setting the stage for a high-quality contest between two genuine premiership contenders.