Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

GIO Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 21 NRL game between Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers. The game kicks off at 3:00 pm with Canberra Raiders heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Canberra Raiders vs. Wests Tigers game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 3:00 pm

Where: GIO Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers Odds

Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers Preview

Canberra will look to make it four straight victories when it hosts Wests Tigers at GIO Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Raiders have steadily built momentum in recent weeks, with their forward pack laying the platform for an increasingly confident attacking game.

The Tigers were held scoreless by Canterbury last weekend and will be desperate to show a response after one of their toughest performances of the season. Adam Doueihi and Jahream Bula have the creativity to test Canberra’s edge defence, but the Raiders appear far better equipped across the park. Young halfback Ethan Sanders continues to impress with his composure and kicking game, while Canberra’s powerful middle rotation should create enough opportunities for its outside backs to capitalise as the match wears on.