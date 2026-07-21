Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

GIO Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 21 NRL game between Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers. The game kicks off at 3:00 pm with Canberra Raiders heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Canberra Raiders vs. Wests Tigers game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 3:00 pm
Where: GIO Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers Odds
Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers Preview
Canberra will look to make it four straight victories when it hosts Wests Tigers at GIO Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Raiders have steadily built momentum in recent weeks, with their forward pack laying the platform for an increasingly confident attacking game.
The Tigers were held scoreless by Canterbury last weekend and will be desperate to show a response after one of their toughest performances of the season. Adam Doueihi and Jahream Bula have the creativity to test Canberra’s edge defence, but the Raiders appear far better equipped across the park. Young halfback Ethan Sanders continues to impress with his composure and kicking game, while Canberra’s powerful middle rotation should create enough opportunities for its outside backs to capitalise as the match wears on.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping Canberra Raiders to win at $1.24 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Kaeo Weekes at $9.00.
Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers Teams
Raiders team: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Zac Hosking 12. Noah Martin 13. Morgan Smithies 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Ata Mariota 16. Josh Papali’i 17. Daine Laurie 18. Matt Nicholson 19. Sebastian Kris 20. Coby Black 21. Vena Patuki-Case 22. Sione Finau
Tigers team: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Junior Tupou 3. Sunia Turuva 4. Patrick Herbert 5. Faaletino Tavana 6. Jarome Luai 7. Javon Andrews 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Ethan Roberts 13. Alex Twal 14. Jared Haywood 15. Sione Fainu 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Bunty Afoa 18. Starford To’a 19. Jock Madden 20. Heamasi Makasini 21. Latu Fainu 22. Adam Doueihi