Fremantle Dockers vs West Coast Eagles Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 20 2026

Optus Stadium will play host to Friday's Round 20 AFL game between Fremantle Dockers and West Coast Eagles. The game kicks off at 8:10 pm with Fremantle Dockers heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Fremantle Dockers vs. West Coast Eagles game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Friday July 24, 2026 at 8:10 pm

Where: Optus Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Fremantle Dockers vs West Coast Eagles Odds

Fremantle Dockers vs West Coast Eagles Preview

The latest Western Derby arrives with Fremantle firmly in control of the AFL ladder and closing in on the club’s first minor premiership. The Dockers have opened a 12-point lead at the top after another convincing win over Port Adelaide and will start strong favourites against their cross-town rivals.

West Coast has lost six straight matches but has shown encouraging signs throughout that stretch, with its emerging young core remaining competitive despite the results. Fremantle has dominated this rivalry, winning nine of the past 10 derbies, including a 56-point victory earlier this season when Jye Amiss kicked five goals. With a home qualifying final almost secured, the Dockers will be keen to maintain momentum, while the Eagles have another opportunity to measure their progress against the competition’s benchmark side.