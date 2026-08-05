Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 22 2026

Adelaide Oval will play host to Saturday's Round 22 AFL game between Adelaide Crows and Richmond Tigers. The game kicks off at 7:35 pm with Adelaide Crows heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond Tigers game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday August 8, 2026 at 7:35 pm

Where: Adelaide Oval

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers Odds

Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers Preview

Adelaide will seek to protect its place inside the top four when it welcomes Richmond to Adelaide Oval on Saturday night. The Crows moved into fourth position after an emphatic 145-73 victory over Essendon, capitalising on Brisbane’s heavy defeat to Carlton. Riley Thilthorpe delivered one of his best performances of the season, taking 10 marks and kicking five goals.

With three rounds remaining, Adelaide now controls its own path towards securing a double chance. Richmond arrives with renewed confidence after defeating West Coast 84-73 to record its third victory of the year. Former number one draft pick Sam Lalor was influential with three goals in an encouraging performance. The Crows won comfortably when the teams met in Round 9, with Izak Rankine producing 33 disposals, nine tackles and a goal in a dominant individual display.