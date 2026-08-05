GWS GIANTS vs Gold Coast SUNS Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 22 2026

Corroboree Group Oval Manuka will play host to Sunday's Round 22 AFL game between GWS GIANTS and Gold Coast SUNS. The game kicks off at 1:10 pm with GWS GIANTS heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the GWS GIANTS vs. Gold Coast SUNS game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Sunday August 9, 2026 at 1:10 pm

Where: Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

GWS GIANTS vs Gold Coast SUNS Odds

GWS GIANTS vs Gold Coast SUNS Preview

GWS will attempt to keep its finals campaign alive when it faces Gold Coast at Manuka Oval on Sunday afternoon. The Giants ended a damaging run of results with a 75-63 victory over Port Adelaide last weekend, leaving them four points outside the top 10. Experienced pair Lachie Whitfield and Stephen Coniglio led the way, with Coniglio kicking three goals from 20 disposals.

Gold Coast’s season reached another low after it surrendered a 17-point third-quarter advantage in a 114-105 loss to Melbourne. The Suns have now lost 10 consecutive matches, with their attention increasingly likely to shift towards planning for next season. Gold Coast defeated GWS 83-63 in Round 8, ending a six-match losing streak against its expansion rival. However, the Giants have far more at stake and can remain in the finals race with another disciplined performance.