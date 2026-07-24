Satono Jasmine’s winning run continues into 2026 Randwick feature

Following his recent achievement of back-to-back trainers’ premierships at Hawkesbury, Brad Widdup has his in-form mare Satono Jasmine primed to extend her winning streak to four at Randwick.

The filly is set to compete in Saturday company for the B & K Group Australia Handicap (1800m), building on a hat-trick of recent wins in provincial and midweek races. Widdup admitted he hadn’t anticipated her reaching Saturday grade so quickly in her second preparation.

“If you’d asked me if I’d thought she’d get to Saturday grade this time around, I would have said, ‘no’,” Widdup shared. “She has done a really good job.”

He added, “I was half thinking about putting her in the paddock after last start, but it’s a fillies and mares race over 1800 on a Saturday worth $160,000. You’ve got to have a crack. She’s in really good order, so fingers crossed she can run well again.”

Satono Jasmine recorded consecutive victories at Gosford and Hawkesbury by a combined margin exceeding eight lengths, both on tracks with cushion in the ground. However, her ability on firmer surfaces was confirmed when she won on a good track at Warwick Farm last start.

The distance has been a constant in her wins, with all previous successes over a mile. Widdup is keen to test her over a longer distance on Saturday before she is sent for a spell.

“I’ve wanted to push her out over further and she’s found a fillies and mares’ (benchmark) 78 on a Saturday, so we’ll see what happens,” he stated.

The success of Satono Jasmine is sweetened by the fact that Brad Widdup Racing is one of two part-owners. The ownership group also campaigned her half-sister, Pro Velocity, whose best performance in 17 starts was a 2100m win at Newcastle’s Beaumont track.

“That makes it a bit better too. We had Pro Velocity, the sister and didn’t have much luck, so this one is repaying that. Fingers crossed she can keep going on with it.”

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