Begg mares aim for Group 3 glory at Caulfield in 2026

The dedicated team at Grahame Begg’s racing stable has kept the momentum going while the trainer enjoyed a late-season break, preparing for the upcoming spring racing season.

Victories have continued to be a feature, with Queen Peta impressing at Sandown on July 8 and the debutant Riverina Lulu securing a win at Flemington last Saturday.

With Begg due to return from his holiday on Friday, the stable is keen to see how their two mares perform in the Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield this Saturday.

Track conditions could be a significant factor, as both Miraval Rose and Samangu prefer dry going, but Begg’s racing manager, Rohan Hughes, stated that the pair are heading to Caulfield in strong condition.

Miraval Rose made a pleasing return when finishing fourth behind Winnasedge in the Sir John Monash Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on July 11. Samangu is coming off a last-start seventh behind Ndola in the Listed Santa Ana Sprint Series Final (1200m) at Flemington on July 4.

Hughes commented that Miraval Rose has improved since her first-up run and expects another positive performance.

“She doesn’t like wet ground, but she had a little procedure early in the prep where we had to back off her and that meant we had her kicking off in the winter,” Hughes said. “She’s a big, heavy mare, so if we tipped her out, we would never get her back, so we kept her going and we chose these two races. Ideally, she would like three weeks rather two weeks going second-up, but she is a big, gross doing mare. She’ll cop it, it’s just a matter of whether she backs up, and is as sharp. It’s a similar lot, so if she holds her form, with a little bit of improvement, she should be right in the mix.”

Hughes also mentioned that the Group 3 Aurie’s Star Handicap (1200m) at Flemington on the following Saturday was considered for Samangu, but the team was concerned the mare might not get a start in that race.

“We feel like she’s going very well and she’s a bit similar to the other mare in that she needs drier ground, ideally,” Hughes stated. “She got into a sit and sprint race in the Santa Ana Lane, whereas we feel if she can get into a race where they go a nice gallop, she will be better off. It’s her first try at weight-for-age, but we’ve always had a good opinion of her and right now we feel she’s going really well and we’re happy to give her a chance.”

Jordan Childs will partner Miraval Rose, who is drawn barrier two, while Samangu will jump from gate four with Michael Dee in the saddle.

Betting markets for the Bletchingly Stakes are now open at your favourite Australian betting sites.