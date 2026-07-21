Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

McDonald Jones Stadium will play host to Friday's Round 21 NRL game between Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters. The game kicks off at 6:00 pm with Sydney Roosters heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Newcastle Knights vs. Sydney Roosters game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Friday July 24, 2026 at 6:00 pm
Where: McDonald Jones Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters Odds
Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters Preview
The Sydney Roosters travel to Newcastle looking to build momentum after grinding out an important victory despite missing captain James Tedesco. While the Roosters are yet to consistently hit top gear this season, recent performances suggest their best football may not be far away.
Newcastle has endured a difficult stretch against quality opposition and was desperately unlucky not to come away with the competition points last week. The Knights are unlikely to make life easy at home, but the Roosters possess reliable strike power out wide through Daniel Tupou and Mark Nawaqanitawase, even when their attacking structures aren’t firing. Those high-percentage options continue to deliver in big moments and could again prove the difference as the Roosters look to continue climbing the ladder.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping Sydney Roosters to win at $1.75 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Mark Nawaqanitawase at $8.25.
Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters Teams
Knights team: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Fletcher Hunt 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Francis Manuleleua 13. Mathew Croker 14. Sandon Smith 15. Cody Hopwood 16. Lachlan Crouch 17. Thomas Cant 18. Harrison Graham 19. Brodie Jones 20. Kyle McCarthy 21. Elijah Leaumoana 22. Connor Votano
Roosters team: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Spencer Leniu 11. Nat Butcher 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Hugo Savala 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Egan Butcher 17. Connor Watson 18. Cody Ramsey 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Tommy Talau 22. Toby Rodwell