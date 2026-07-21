Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

McDonald Jones Stadium will play host to Friday's Round 21 NRL game between Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters. The game kicks off at 6:00 pm with Sydney Roosters heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Newcastle Knights vs. Sydney Roosters game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Friday July 24, 2026 at 6:00 pm

Where: McDonald Jones Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters Odds

Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters Preview

The Sydney Roosters travel to Newcastle looking to build momentum after grinding out an important victory despite missing captain James Tedesco. While the Roosters are yet to consistently hit top gear this season, recent performances suggest their best football may not be far away.

Newcastle has endured a difficult stretch against quality opposition and was desperately unlucky not to come away with the competition points last week. The Knights are unlikely to make life easy at home, but the Roosters possess reliable strike power out wide through Daniel Tupou and Mark Nawaqanitawase, even when their attacking structures aren’t firing. Those high-percentage options continue to deliver in big moments and could again prove the difference as the Roosters look to continue climbing the ladder.