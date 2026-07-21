Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 20 2026

Marvel Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 20 AFL game between Western Bulldogs and Richmond Tigers. The game kicks off at 7:40 pm with Western Bulldogs heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond Tigers game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 7:40 pm
Where: Marvel Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers Odds
Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers Preview
The Western Bulldogs will look to strengthen their grip on a finals berth when they take on struggling Richmond at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night. The Dogs continue to build momentum after an important win over Gold Coast, opening a healthy buffer inside the top 10 with just five rounds remaining.
Marcus Bontempelli again inspired his side with three goals in another match-winning display, underlining why he remains one of the competition’s most influential players. Richmond, meanwhile, slipped to the bottom of the ladder after a heavy defeat to Hawthorn and is now in line for the No. 1 draft pick. History also favours the Bulldogs, who have won four straight meetings between the clubs, including a 79-point demolition last season. With plenty still to play for, the Dogs will expect to continue their charge towards September.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping Western Bulldogs to win at $1.10 odds.
First Goal Scorer
First Goal Scorer: Rhylee West at $14.00.