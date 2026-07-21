Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 20 2026

Marvel Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 20 AFL game between Western Bulldogs and Richmond Tigers. The game kicks off at 7:40 pm with Western Bulldogs heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond Tigers game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 7:40 pm

Where: Marvel Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers Odds

Western Bulldogs vs Richmond Tigers Preview

The Western Bulldogs will look to strengthen their grip on a finals berth when they take on struggling Richmond at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night. The Dogs continue to build momentum after an important win over Gold Coast, opening a healthy buffer inside the top 10 with just five rounds remaining.

Marcus Bontempelli again inspired his side with three goals in another match-winning display, underlining why he remains one of the competition’s most influential players. Richmond, meanwhile, slipped to the bottom of the ladder after a heavy defeat to Hawthorn and is now in line for the No. 1 draft pick. History also favours the Bulldogs, who have won four straight meetings between the clubs, including a 79-point demolition last season. With plenty still to play for, the Dogs will expect to continue their charge towards September.