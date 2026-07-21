Brisbane Lions vs Port Adelaide Power Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 20 2026

Gabba will play host to Sunday's Round 20 AFL game between Brisbane Lions and Port Adelaide Power. The game kicks off at 1:10 pm with Brisbane Lions heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide Power game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Sunday July 26, 2026 at 1:10 pm

Where: Gabba

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Brisbane Lions vs Port Adelaide Power Odds

Brisbane Lions vs Port Adelaide Power Preview

Brisbane will aim to extend its winning streak to seven matches when it hosts Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Sunday afternoon. The reigning premiers remain firmly in the hunt for a top-two finish after overcoming a determined West Coast outfit last weekend, keeping pressure on the teams above them.

Port Adelaide showed admirable fight despite being undermanned, leading Fremantle at half-time before the ladder leaders pulled clear in the second half. Joe Richards was a standout with 31 disposals in a performance that highlighted the Power’s depth despite several key absentees. Brisbane has enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture, winning eight of the past nine meetings, including a convincing 28-point victory at the Gabba last season. With a home qualifying final within reach, the Lions will be eager to avoid any late-season slip-up.