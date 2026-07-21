North Melbourne Kangaroos vs St Kilda Saints Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 20 2026

By on 22/07/2026 at 9:23 am
Filled in: AFL News, Featured

Marvel Stadium will play host to Sunday's Round 20 AFL game between North Melbourne Kangaroos and St Kilda Saints. The game kicks off at 3:15 pm with St Kilda Saints heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. St Kilda Saints game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Sunday July 26, 2026 at 3:15 pm

Where: Marvel Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs St Kilda Saints Odds

North Melbourne Kangaroos
$2.65
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St Kilda Saints
$1.48
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North Melbourne Kangaroos vs St Kilda Saints Preview

Finals aspirations will be on the line when North Melbourne and St Kilda meet at Marvel Stadium on Sunday in a clash that could shape the Wildcard race. The Saints remain inside the top 10 on percentage despite last week’s loss to Geelong, while North Melbourne’s hopes took a significant hit after surrendering a 25-point lead against Melbourne.

Rowan Marshall continued his outstanding season with another dominant all-round performance despite St Kilda’s defeat, while the Kangaroos will rue a missed opportunity after matching the Demons for much of the afternoon. With a daunting run home against several premiership contenders, North simply cannot afford another setback. St Kilda also holds a significant psychological edge, having won every meeting between the clubs since Round 1, 2020, making this a pivotal contest for both sides’ September ambitions.

Head To Head Bet

North Melbourne Kangaroos
$2.65
Bet Now

We're tipping North Melbourne Kangaroos to win at $2.65 odds.

First Goal Scorer

Cooper Trembath
$12.00
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First Goal Scorer: Cooper Trembath at $12.00.

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