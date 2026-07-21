North Melbourne Kangaroos vs St Kilda Saints Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 20 2026

Marvel Stadium will play host to Sunday's Round 20 AFL game between North Melbourne Kangaroos and St Kilda Saints. The game kicks off at 3:15 pm with St Kilda Saints heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. St Kilda Saints game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Sunday July 26, 2026 at 3:15 pm

Where: Marvel Stadium

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North Melbourne Kangaroos vs St Kilda Saints Odds

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs St Kilda Saints Preview

Finals aspirations will be on the line when North Melbourne and St Kilda meet at Marvel Stadium on Sunday in a clash that could shape the Wildcard race. The Saints remain inside the top 10 on percentage despite last week’s loss to Geelong, while North Melbourne’s hopes took a significant hit after surrendering a 25-point lead against Melbourne.

Rowan Marshall continued his outstanding season with another dominant all-round performance despite St Kilda’s defeat, while the Kangaroos will rue a missed opportunity after matching the Demons for much of the afternoon. With a daunting run home against several premiership contenders, North simply cannot afford another setback. St Kilda also holds a significant psychological edge, having won every meeting between the clubs since Round 1, 2020, making this a pivotal contest for both sides’ September ambitions.