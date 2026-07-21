Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

CommBank Stadium will play host to Thursday's Round 21 NRL game between Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers. The game kicks off at 7:50 pm with Penrith Panthers heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Parramatta Eels vs. Penrith Panthers game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Thursday July 23, 2026 at 7:50 pm

Where: CommBank Stadium

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Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers Odds

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers Preview

Penrith will be eager to respond after last week’s surprise home defeat to Brisbane when they renew one of the NRL’s fiercest rivalries against Parramatta. The four-time defending premiers rarely suffer consecutive losses and remain well placed to remind the competition why they remain a premiership threat.

Parramatta has shown encouraging signs throughout the season despite inconsistent results, with its effort and resilience providing optimism for the future. However, matching Penrith over 80 minutes presents a significant challenge. Nathan Cleary’s game management and kicking game loom as decisive weapons once fatigue begins to take hold, while the Panthers’ defensive discipline should gradually wear the Eels down. If Penrith rediscovers its usual standards, it has the class and experience to bounce back with an authoritative performance.