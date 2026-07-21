Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers Tips, Odds, Teams & Predictions – NRL Round 21 2026

CommBank Stadium will play host to Thursday's Round 21 NRL game between Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers. The game kicks off at 7:50 pm with Penrith Panthers heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Parramatta Eels vs. Penrith Panthers game and give you our free tips and bets.
When: Thursday July 23, 2026 at 7:50 pm
Where: CommBank Stadium
Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE
Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers Odds
Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers Preview
Penrith will be eager to respond after last week’s surprise home defeat to Brisbane when they renew one of the NRL’s fiercest rivalries against Parramatta. The four-time defending premiers rarely suffer consecutive losses and remain well placed to remind the competition why they remain a premiership threat.
Parramatta has shown encouraging signs throughout the season despite inconsistent results, with its effort and resilience providing optimism for the future. However, matching Penrith over 80 minutes presents a significant challenge. Nathan Cleary’s game management and kicking game loom as decisive weapons once fatigue begins to take hold, while the Panthers’ defensive discipline should gradually wear the Eels down. If Penrith rediscovers its usual standards, it has the class and experience to bounce back with an authoritative performance.
Head To Head Bet
We're tipping Penrith Panthers to win at $1.16 odds.
First Try Scorer
First Try Scorer: Brian To'o at $7.00.
Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers Teams
Eels team: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Araz Nanva 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Sam Tuivaiti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Jack Williams 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Teancum Brown 17. Harrison Edwards 18. Joash Papali’i 19. Toni Mataele 20. Jonah Pezet 21. Ryley Smith 22. Viliami Penisini
Panthers team: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To’o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali’i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Billy Scott 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Billy Phillips 18. Izack Tago 19. Jack Cole 20. Jaxen Edgar 21. Sione Fonua 22. Kalani Leuluai-going