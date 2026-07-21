GWS GIANTS vs Sydney Swans Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 20 2026

ENGIE Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 20 AFL game between GWS GIANTS and Sydney Swans. The game kicks off at 4:35 pm with Sydney Swans heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 4:35 pm

Where: ENGIE Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

GWS GIANTS vs Sydney Swans Odds

GWS GIANTS vs Sydney Swans Preview

The latest Sydney Derby shapes as a crucial contest for both clubs, with Sydney aiming to bounce back from its first home defeat of the season and GWS fighting to keep its finals hopes alive. The Swans comfortably won the first meeting between the sides this year, running out 41-point winners behind a dominant display from Nick Blakey.

Sydney suffered a rare setback against Adelaide last week but still showed glimpses of its attacking firepower through Tom Papley, who produced his best game since returning from injury with four goals. GWS, meanwhile, let a valuable opportunity slip in a surprise loss to Essendon and now faces an anxious wait on skipper Toby Greene, who injured his quad and could miss the derby. With plenty riding on the result for both sides, another fierce chapter in the cross-town rivalry awaits.