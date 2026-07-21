Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast SUNS Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 20 2026

Marvel Stadium will play host to Saturday's Round 20 AFL game between Carlton Blues and Gold Coast SUNS. The game kicks off at 1:05 pm with Carlton Blues heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Carlton Blues vs. Gold Coast SUNS game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 1:05 pm

Where: Marvel Stadium

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast SUNS Odds

Carlton Blues vs Gold Coast SUNS Preview

Carlton returns to Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon searching for a response after consecutive defeats threatened to derail its finals push. The Blues sit outside the top 10 on percentage despite winning seven straight matches earlier in the season and cannot afford another slip-up against a Gold Coast side whose campaign has unravelled.

The Suns have now lost eight consecutive games after falling to the Western Bulldogs, with their finals hopes effectively extinguished despite entering the year as genuine premiership contenders. Ben King endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal last week but has previously enjoyed success against Carlton, booting six majors when Gold Coast claimed a 19-point win in this fixture last season. For the Blues, victory is becoming increasingly critical as a tightly packed race for the finals and Wildcard positions enters its decisive stages.