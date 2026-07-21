Hawthorn Hawks vs Essendon Bombers Tips, Odds and Teams – AFL Round 20 2026

MCG will play host to Saturday's Round 20 AFL game between Hawthorn Hawks and Essendon Bombers. The game kicks off at 4:15 pm with Hawthorn Hawks heading into the game as favourites with the bookmakers. Continue reading for our in-depth preview of the Hawthorn Hawks vs. Essendon Bombers game and give you our free tips and bets.

When: Saturday July 25, 2026 at 4:15 pm

Where: MCG

Bet 💰: Bet On This Match HERE

Hawthorn Hawks vs Essendon Bombers Odds

Hawthorn Hawks vs Essendon Bombers Preview

Hawthorn will look to continue its charge towards a top-two finish when it renews one of football’s oldest rivalries against Essendon at the MCG on Saturday. The Hawks have hit top gear at the right time, winning their past two matches by a combined 134 points after dismantling Richmond by 70 points last weekend.

Nick Watson and Mitch Lewis combined for 10 goals in that performance as Hawthorn’s potent attack again proved difficult to contain. Essendon, meanwhile, heads across town buoyed by a morale-boosting upset of GWS that snapped a horror run and lifted the Bombers off the bottom of the ladder. Zach Merrett again led from the front, but Essendon faces a daunting challenge after suffering a 62-point loss to Hawthorn when the sides met in Round 1. The Hawks will be eager to strengthen their top-four credentials with another convincing display.