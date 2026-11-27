Vauban is preparing to contest his final 3200-metre race in Australia.

The former Irish-trained galloper is slated to compete in the Listed Sandown Cup on Saturday, marking his fifth start over the distance on Australian soil.

Vauban first arrived in Australia as part of Irish trainer Willie Mullins’ assault on the Melbourne Cup, finishing 14th in 2023 and 11th in 2024.

Remaining in Australia after his 2024 Cup performance, Vauban transferred to the care of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott and finished sixth in the 2025 Cup.

This year represented Vauban’s fourth consecutive appearance in Australia’s most famous race, but he delivered his worst performance, finishing last to Point Of Law.

Vauban’s campaign leading into this year’s Cup was abbreviated, and the stayer finished more than 30 lengths behind the winner.

Vauban was second-up into the Cup after contesting the Geelong Cup, where he finished ninth. He has since finished seventh behind Kingswood in the Zipping Classic (2400m) at Sandown on November 14 and had a 1000-metre tickover jump-out at Flemington on November 20.

“Through Queensland, we had to give him some time off on the back of that prep, so we couldn’t get him up as early as we would have liked,” Bott explained.

Saturday’s Sandown Cup is by far the weakest 3200m race Vauban has encountered in Australia. However, he must carry 60kg and gives up to 6kg to the majority of his rivals.

Vauban will also be racing in blinkers for the first time on Saturday.

“He seems in good order,” Bott stated.

“He probably got a bit far back from an awkward draw last start and left himself with a bit to do, but he worked home really well as a result.”

“It’s a class where he can bounce back to form for us.”

“His run last start was good, blinkers go on for him, and hopefully we can see that improvement.”

Consider the betting markets for the Sandown Cup at betting sites.