Joe Pride’s initial optimism regarding King’s Secret’s potential to return to winning form at Rosehill this Saturday has been diminished by an unfavourable barrier draw.

The trainer expressed satisfaction with the five-year-old’s response following a freshen-up after a disappointing performance in the Sydney Stakes (1200m). However, his positive mood soured considerably when King’s Secret was allocated barrier 11 in the 11-horse field for the Listed Starlight Stakes (1100m).

“I’m annoyed with the barrier. It’s a significant barrier and it’s going to take a very good ride to overcome it,” Pride commented.

“I couldn’t be happier with the horse, and I’m not a person to make a deal about barriers. But the most significant places in Sydney for wide barriers is Canterbury over 1100, and Rosehill over sprint trips – 1100 and 1200 at Rosehill from wide barriers, the stats are pretty damning.”

“If he’d drawn well, I’d swear he was a special, but that barrier makes it tricky.”

King’s Secret began the spring with notable efforts in the Concorde Stakes (1000m) and The Shorts (1100m), but his form declined in his following two races.

This was a departure from his usual racing pattern, where he typically builds into a preparation. Pride suggests that his horse might have exerted too much effort in those initial starts.

“He might have put too much effort into those first two runs, and when it was time to go in the Premiere and Sydney Stakes, it was like there was no horse left there,” he explained.

“I didn’t feel that at home, but when (jockey) Andrew (Adkins) pressed the button in both runs, there was nothing there. Normally, he was building his way into each prep.”

“I also thought maybe he’s better in a short course race because those first two runs over 1000 and 1100 were so good. He’s freshened up, back in trip, and he trialled excellent on Friday.”

Pride is also seeking a form reversal from stablemate Accredited. This gelding had a first-up placing at Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day, but then delivered a flat performance in The Hunter (1300m) despite benefiting from an economical run.

In addition to securing jockey James McDonald, Pride has made a gear alteration and shortened the gelding’s distance.

“I’m trying to get inside his head and trick him. I think he’s entered into that phase of not having won for a while, and he’s starting to have a bit of a think about it,” Pride stated.

“So I’ve got the blinkers on him. I’ve pulled him sharply back in trip, and I’m trying to get him to hit the line.”

“I generally find with horses who have put in a bad run, or are struggling a bit for form, putting them over more ground rarely works. It makes it harder for them, and you’ve got to make it easier for them.”

“I’m making it easier for him. I’ll get him run off his legs a little bit and he should be really strong through the line.”

Accredited drew barrier six, a more advantageous position, and was quoted at $10 on Friday. King’s Secret was also at $10, with the resuming Roselyn’s Star the $1.85 favourite for the 2026 Starlight Stakes.

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